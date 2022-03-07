Santa Barbara County to consider restarting offshore oil production

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will consider a proposal by Exxon-Mobil to restart oil production off the county’s coast.

Supervisor Das Williams said the oil company wants to “restart an oil operation that was going previous to the oil spill in 2015.”

In 2015, the county’s Refugio State Beach was hit hard as more than 140,000 gallons of crude oil spilled into the ocean after an underground pipeline cracked.

“That kind of disaster is not something that the people of the community forget very easily, and we’re pretty suspicious of new and expanded oil projects,” Williams said.

Environmentalists are also wary.

Bill Hickman, regional manager of the the ocean-and-beach-focused Surfrider Foundation, brought up last year’s oil spill off the Orange County coast.

“The oil spill in Orange County was a reminder of past oil spills in Santa Barbara and the need to phase out offshore oil drilling for cleaner energy solutions,” he said.