A male inmate at the Main Jail in Santa Barbara is dead after an apparent suicide on Saturday.

According to a Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office news release, at approximately 6:20 a.m., while conducting inmate checks, jail staff found an inmate who was unresponsive in his cell When they entered the cell, they found a piece of linen tied around the inmate’s neck.

Medical staff and paramedics responded to the scene and performed life-saving measures, but the inmate did not recover and was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m.

Although it appears to be an apparent suicide, authorities are conducting a thorough investigation to determine the cause and manner of the inmate’s death.

The inmate’s identity has not been released, pending notification to his next-of-kin.