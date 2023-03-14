A man from Santa Barbara has been arrested and charged with attempted murder nearly two weeks after a doorbell video caught him shooting into a home in Highland.

According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies at the Highland Station, 34-year-old Gabriel Arce was arrested on Monday after he fired “approximately four rounds from a handgun through the front door” of a home in the 7000 block of Central Avenue in Highland on Feb. 28.

The victim was inside the residence and sustained a gunshot wound to their leg, to which they were able to apply a tourniquet before authorities arrived and continued with medical treatment.

Arce was on parole for possessing a weapon while in prison and was originally sent to prison on a robbery conviction.

The suspected firearm used during the shooting was recovered at Arce’s residence.

Arce was booked at the West Valley Detention Center and is being held without bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Deputy Lopez or Deputy Kleveno at the Highland Station at 909-425-9793.

To submit an anonymous tip, call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-782-7463 or go to their website wetip.com