Santa Clarita business falls victim to smash-and-grab robbery trend: Sheriff’s Department

Four hammer-wielding men robbed the Undisputed Sole store in the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall in Santa Clarita on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The robbery was reported at 3:35 a.m., according to Deputy Mesa of the Sheriff’s Department.

Four men used hammers to smash through the front door and steal merchandise, the exact amount of which is still being determined by store management, Mesa added.

So far, no arrests have been made.

No further details were available.