Santa Clarita city bus driver dies from coronavirus while 2 others test positive

A bus driver for Santa Clarita Transit died from the coronavirus less than a week after operating a city bus carrying commuters, officials said Wednesday.

Two other drivers for the public transit system also tested positive, according MV Transportation, a private company contracted by the city of Santa Clarita.

The bus driver who died last worked March 27, when he was driving passengers from North Hollywood and Warner Center, MV spokesman Jeff Womack wrote in an email.

Womack said the driver “became ill” the following day and was hospitalized before dying from the virus.

Another employee who tested positive last worked on March 20 and also drove trips to North Hollywood and Warner Center, according to Womack. The third driver who was infected has not driven a city bus since March 18.

All vehicles driven by the three employees and workspaces they used have undergone a “deep cleaning,” according to Womack. Other employees who have been in close contact with them have been notified by MV Transportation and asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

According to Womack, the transit company is using “extra-strength, hospital-grade disinfectant” to clean bus seats, seatbelts, doors, wheel chairlifts and interior spaces of vehicles.

More than 3,500 cases of coronavirus have surfaced in Los Angeles County and 65 people have died after becoming infected as of Wednesday, according to health officials.