The Westfield Valencia Town Center was evacuated after shots were fired inside the shopping center on Nov. 26, 2022. (KTLA)

A shopping mall in Santa Clarita was evacuated after authorities received reports of gunshots being fired on Saturday night.

Deputies responded to the Westfield Valencia Town Center around 6:40 p.m.

The entire mall was evacuated as a precaution, said the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

After investigating, officials determined there was an “accidental discharge of a firearm” inside the complex.

Citizen video shows stores closed down with their security gates drawn. Evacuated shoppers are seen standing outside as deputies were parked at the mall’s entrance.

Crowds inside the mall were likely high due to ongoing holiday sales amid Thanksgiving weekend.

No injuries were reported and no arrests were made so far. After searching the premises, authorities determined there was no immediate threat to shoppers.

Details remain limited as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anonymous tips can be submitted through LA Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.