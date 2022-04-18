Santa Clarita officials have filed a lawsuit against Los Angeles County over a decision to permanently house serious juvenile offenders at Camp Scott.

Those who oppose housing inmates at the location say it is not a suitable site, and it is very close to a residential neighborhood.

Last month, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the site, located at 28700 Bouquet Canyon Rd., as a permanent location to house the offenders.

Residents and city officials on Monday protested the county’s decision, with some saying there are dangerous environmental factors affecting Camp Scott, which is in a severe flood and fire zone.

City officials are concerned about security, saying that while those serving sentences committed serious crimes when they were juveniles, they are no longer youths and can pose a threat to area residents if they were to escape.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the only member of the board not to approve Camp Scott as a permanent location to house juvenile offenders, said she wasn’t surprised by Santa Clarita’s lawsuit and indicated another location is better suited.

“I voted against housing juvenile offenders at Camp Scott because I backed the recommendations made by our Probation Department’s experts. These are the individuals hired by our Board to oversee and help these youth, and they clearly came to the conclusion that Nidorf Juvenile Hall is the better option,” the statement read. “This matter continues to be very important to me. I will closely track the discussion and developments set in motion by the city’s lawsuit.”