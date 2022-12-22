Before hopping on his sleigh to deliver presents to children worldwide, Santa Claus visited patients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center days before the Christmas holiday.

Saint Nick handed out presents to patients at the hospital’s Pediatrics, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and Cedars-Sinai Guerin Children’s facilities.

David Marshall, the chief nursing executive and vice president of nursing at Cedars-Sinai, dressed up as the jolly character for the day. This is the third year Marshall took on the Santa role, a news release stated.

Children received stuffed animals and gingerbread house kits while parents of newborns got ornaments of their baby’s footprints and took pictures with Mr. Claus.

“This is a very festive and fun experience for us in a not-so-fun situation,” Juliette Spinner, a first-time mom, said in a statement. Her daughter, Everson, celebrated her one-month birthday in the NICU, according to a news release.

Overall, Santa was happy to spread some holiday cheer.

“I’m honored to be a part of those memories of such an important moment in the lives of these families,” Marshall said.