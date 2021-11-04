Santa Fe Springs man arrested in sexual assault of woman he met on dating app: Riverside police

Eduardo “Eddie” Ramon Flores of Santa Fe Springs was arrested by the Riverside Police Department on Oct. 29, 2021.

A Santa Fe Springs man who is accused of assaulting a woman he met on a dating app was arrested by the Riverside Police Department, officials announced Thursday.

The department’s sexual assault/child abuse unit learned a woman had been assaulted by the man, Eduardo “Eddie” Ramon Flores, 34, in early September, police said.

Flores met the woman on a dating app, police said, and the assault occurred after the woman met Flores in person for the first time.

Flores was arrested in Santa Fe Springs on Friday and booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside.

He was released on $55,000 bail later that day.

Detectives believe there could be more victims in Riverside and Los Angeles counties, and they are encouraged to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Melissa Brazil at 951-353-7950 or MBrazil@RiversideCA.gov.

The Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network provides services and resources for survivors of sexual assault, as well as tips for preventing assaults. For information, visit rainn.org.