Officials at a Los Angeles area hospital are asking for the public’s help to identify a patient who is considered to be critically ill.

The patient has been receiving treatment at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica since Sunday after he was found in a car and taken to the hospital by ambulance.

The unidentified patient is a man, possibly in his 50s, who is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 340 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes and no notable markings, including tattoos or scars.

Hospital staff say he is currently “unable to participate in his care.”

Due to disclosure laws, the hospital has not said anything regarding his condition or his diagnosis, other than he is considered to be “critically ill.”

The hospital has been unsuccessful in locating anyone who could identify the man. Now it’s asking for the public’s help to find a family member or acquaintance who might be able to shed some light on his identity.

Anyone with information about the man is urged to contact the Providence Saint John’s intensive care unit at 310-829-8745.