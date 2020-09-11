Santa Monica CEO accused of abusing puppy

A Santa Monica CEO was allegedly caught on camera abusing his 4-month-old puppy last month.

The man can be seen hitting the dog in an apartment building elevator.

Mary Beth McDade reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 10, 2020.

