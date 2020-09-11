Santa Monica CEO accused of abusing puppy

No campus in Los Angeles County will be allowed to reopen to all K-12 students until at least November, although schools can still offer small in-person classes for students with special needs at no more than 10% of capacity at one time, county Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said Thursday.

The news will be a blow to students, parents and educators hoping that progress against the coronavirus might allow for campuses to reopen on a faster tract. However, the small in-person classes for children who need special services, announced last week, could allow at least 200,000 students back to campus across the county.