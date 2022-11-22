Hundreds of students at Santa Monica College can now enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving meal thanks to the school’s annual grocery giveaway.

On Tuesday, the college hosted its third annual Giving Thanks(giving) drive-thru grocery event, which provides food to the school’s “food-insecure” students.

The drive-thru event distributed traditional Thanksgiving fixings to more than 1,100 students, the school said.

Cars arrive to receive Thanksgiving groceries at Santa Monica College on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 (Santa Monica College)

A student receives a turkey and other groceries during a drive-thru food dispersal event at Santa Monica College on Nov. 22, 2022 (Santa Monica College)

Thanksgiving fixings were given out to food-insecure students at Santa Monica College on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022 (Santa Monica College)

A sign placed at a student food-drive at Santa Monica College reads describes the school’s commitment to a student’s basic needs with a link to its website. (Santa Monica College)

Students were given the choice between a turkey or vegetarian protein for the main course, with fresh vegetables, dinner rolls, non-alcoholic beverages and a pumpkin pie. They also received recipes, online tutorials and a disposable turkey pan.

On Monday, celebrity chef Mary Sue Milliken hosted an online demonstration and Q&A session about holiday cooking.

It’s the third year that Santa Monica College has held the event. Since then, more than 4,000 students have received groceries so they can enjoy their own Thanksgiving meals.

The school said at least half of its student body are considered food-insecure, and many others struggle with housing, transportation and child care.

“With food costs soaring by 11.4% in the past year, food insecurity among students here and across the country continues to rise, making it exceedingly difficult for these students to enjoy the big meal that most of take for granted,” Santa Monica College officials said in a news release.