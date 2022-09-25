Santa Monica College is warning students about a man who is befriending women on campus, and then allegedly luring them away to sexually assault them.

According to campus police, the man has been meeting his victims near the outdoor tables just south of Drescher Hall.

“Once the subject befriends the victim he then lures the victim off campus with the pretense of ‘hanging out,” Johnnie Adams, Santa Monica College Chief of Police, said in a statement. “The subject then sexually assaults the victim.”

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’9, approximately 135 pounds with short black hair and black eyes.



Anyone with information or who has encountered anything similar is urged to call campus police at (310) 434-4300 or email SMCPD@smc.edu.