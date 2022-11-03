Santa Monica High School students and staff were ordered to shelter in place as police searched for a possible bomb after a threat was made on Thursday.

The threat, which came in at about 11:45 a.m., reported that a bomb would detonate in five minutes, according to a message from Principal Marae Cruce that was shared on Twitter by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Officers and school administrators are sweeping the campus in what police described as “a precautionary search of the area.”

“No device or suspicious items have been located,” police added at about 12:45 p.m.

Classes are expected to resume once the all-clear signal is given.