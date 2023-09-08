A hospital in Santa Monica is asking for the public’s help to identify a patient who is currently in the intensive care unit.

The man, believed to by 62 years old, was brought to Providence Saint John’s Health Center late Sunday night. Hospital staff say the man was unresponsive when he was brought to the Santa Monica hospital by police after he was found in the Venice area.

Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica is asking for the public’s help to identify this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 3, 2023. (Saint John’s Health Center)

He remains hospitalized and unable to “participate in his care,” the hospital said.

He’s described as being 5 feet 8 inches and around 215 pounds with short dark hair with slight gray on the sides, a mustache and a light beard.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is urged contact Saint John’s Health Center at 310-829-5511 and ask for the nurse supervisor. Calls can also be directed to the intensive care unit at 310-829-8745.

Due to patient confidentiality laws, the hospital could not disclose the extent of his injuries or his current condition. It was also unclear why he was brought to the hospital by police.