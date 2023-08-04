Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica is asking for the public’s help to identify a patient in the intensive care unit.

The patient is described as a 36-year-old Latino man who is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 157 pounds. He has dark hair and numerous tattoos.

Officials hope to identify a man currently hospitalized at Providence Saint John’s Health Center in Santa Monica. He is seen in images provided by the hospital on Aug. 4, 2023.

On July 31, a passerby saw him staggering in the Santa Monica and Venice area before he apparently fell into a planter, hospital officials detailed.

Paramedics then took him to the Santa Monica hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the hospital’s ICU at 310-829-8745 or the main hospital number at 310-829-5511