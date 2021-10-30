Día de los Muertos celebration held in Santa Monica

Downtown Santa Monica is celebrating Día de los Muertos with live performances, vendors and activities for the whole family at the Third Street Promenade.

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, is a holiday meant for celebrating departed ancestors and celebrating the life that is still being lived, said Guadalupe Mireles-Toumayan, an educator and advisor for Latinx clubs at Santa Monica High School.

“If you don’t remember your loved ones, you lose part of your history, in a way,” she said. “Like I tell my students, if you forget your grandparents or your parents, part of you is missing.”

Los Angeles-based Ricardo Soltero has also created larger-than-life sculptures of La Catrina, one of the most recognizable figures associated with the holiday.

The sculptures and altars created by local artists and organizations will remain on display through Tuesday.