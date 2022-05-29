An all-ages streetwide event is highlighting the taste and culture of Santa Monica’s Main Street.

It’s called Mainopoly: A Taste of Main Street, and it’s in its 7th year in downtown Santa Monica.

The interactive event takes inspiration from the classic board game and instructs participants to earn “Mainopoly dollars” for tastings and a chance to win major prizes.

The daylong event kicks off at noon Sunday and ends at 5 p.m.

Prices start at $20 for children five and older, with general admission tickets at $30 and VIP tickets costing $50.

For more information, click here.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News on May 29, 2022.