A 25-year-old Santa Monica man died Friday night when he fell from a cliffside in Santa Barbara County.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on the 6600 block of Del Playa Drive in Isla Vista, according to Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Daniel Bertucelli.

County Fire crews arrived on scene and found the man at the bottom of the cliff. They rendered first aid but the man was declared dead at the scene.

His body was carried back up to street level where it was then transported away from the scene, Bertucelli said.

On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as 25-year-old Chasen Alibrando of Santa Monica.

Alibrando’s death appeared to be accidental, according to Raquel Zick, the Sheriff’s Office’s public information officer.

Isla Vista is a small beachside community adjacent to UC Santa Barbara where many university students live off campus. Many homes on Del Playa Drive overlook the ocean from a steep cliffside.