Santa Monica Mountains closes all Ventura County trails, overlooks on weekends

A view off the Backbone Trail near Sandstone Peak is shown in a National Park Service photo.

All Santa Monica Mountains trails, pullouts and overlooks in Ventura County will be closed on weekends starting this Friday, April 3, park officials said Wednesday.

Access will be blocked from 2 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday until further notice, according to a news release from the National Recreation Area.

Last weekend, the park shut down all its trails in Los Angeles County. That followed an order earlier in the week from Gov. Gavin Newsom closing parking lots at the National Recreation Area and other public lands.

Wednesday’s new closures cover all hiking, biking and equestrian trails, as well as restrooms in the park. Specific destinations include:

Rancho Sierra Vista and the Wendy Trailhead

All trails within Circle X, including Sandstone Peak, Mishe Mokwa, the Grotto trail, the Backbone Trail and all connecting trails and overlooks along Yerba Buena Road

Cheeseboro Canyon Trailhead

Deer Creek, including all lands, pullouts and overlooks

The park said it escalated closures based on new guidance from state and county authorities, which could change again.

Other areas previously shut down include Solstice Canyon in Malibu, the Santa Monica Mountains Visitor Center at King Gillette Ranch in Calabasas and the Satwiwa Native American Culture Center in Newbury Park.

Officials asked the public to heed posted signs.

You can check the National Recreation Area’s website for updates to its operations, or visit www.nps.gov/coronavirus for information on other national parklands.