Santa Monica nonprofit sells pin-up calendars to aid veterans

A Santa Monica nonprofit called “Pin-Ups For Vets” is celebrating 15 years of service with a 2021 calendar featuring 12 female veterans.

Founder Gina Elise is channeling World War II era curls and A-line dresses for a creative way to help troops in need of medical care.

“I’ve always been a huge fan WWII pin up art. They used to paint these beautiful women on the side of aircraft during WWII so thought take love of that art bring it into today,” Elise said.

The nonprofit donates rehab equipment to Veteran Affairs hospitals nationwide, Elise explained, and delivers calendars from room to room, even shipping care packages overseas.

“We have so many amazing women stepped up to serve our country I felt important to highlight them and their incredible stories,” Elise said, adding that those featured in the calendar are all veterans themselves.

The 2021 calendars are available for purchase at www.pinupsforvets.com/.

Kacey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Nov. 11, 2020.