Santa Monica Pier reopens with limited hours, closed rides

The Santa Monica Pier is reopening Thursday after having been closed for more than three months amid the coronavirus outbreak.
While some restaurants and shops will be open to welcome visitors, the Ferris wheel will be empty and the merry-go-round will remain at a standstill.
The pier will be open for limited hours, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The number of people allowed at one time will be limited, and once capacity is reached visitors will be required to line up before being admitted.
“You’ll notice things have changed a bit — please be patient with us as we move through this transition,” officials said in a news release.
