Santa Monica Pier to close for New Year’s weekend

In an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus, the Santa Monica Pier will be closed to the public during New Year’s weekend, city officials said Wednesday.

The city said in a statement that the pier would close 10 p.m. Wednesday and reopen at 6 a.m. Monday.

“The city’s code enforcement COVID-19 details will be active throughout the weekend to enforce unpermitted business operations, gatherings and [lack of] face masks,” the statement said. “Please follow all Los Angeles County guidelines to promote our community health.”

L.A. County has seen an unprecedented spread of the virus in recent weeks, with hospitalizations overwhelming intensive care units and healthcare providers pleading with people not to come to emergency rooms unless it’s a matter of life or death. On Wednesday, county health officials announced that the region had surpassed 10,000 coronavirus-related deaths.

