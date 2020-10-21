Santa Monica police chief to retire under criticism of response to racial unrest

Santa Monica police Chief Cynthia Renaud is seen in her official portrait from the department’s website.

The police chief of Santa Monica is retiring following intense criticism of her department’s response to looting and arson of businesses while officers were busy with a huge racial injustice protest march last May.

Chief Cynthia Renaud’s retirement will be effective Oct. 25.

A city statement credits her with cutting crime and other achievements but says she decided to step aside due to recent events in Santa Monica and around the nation have strained community-police relations.

Renaud, the Police Department and city leaders have been criticized for focusing on protests while criminals came into town and ransacked businesses on May 31.