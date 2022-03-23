The Santa Monica Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene after hitting and killing a pedestrian in November 2021.

It happened on Nov. 13, 2021, around 8:05 p.m. near the intersection of 10th Street and Pico Boulevard.

When police arrived on scene they found a 58-year-old man suffering from “massive trauma” after being hit by two cars. The man was declared at the scene.

The first vehicle that hit the man drove off. The driver of the second vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

The suspect vehicle has been identified as a white Ford Mustang, possibly a 2015 model. The vehicle is believed to have sustained a broken right front windshield and damage to the front driver’s side.

Security footage of the deadly hit-and-run was posted on the police department’s Twitter page Wednesday.

The suspected driver is believed to have either lived nearby or visited the area often, police said.

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking anyone with information about the deadly hit-and-run to come forward and contact them at 310-458-8426.