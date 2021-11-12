Santa Monica police seek hit-and-run driver who injured pedestrian on Halloween

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver of a white sedan that struck and injured a pedestrian before fleeing the area on Oct. 31, police said.

The vehicle, believed to be an Infiniti G-series with no front license plate and “major damage to the windshield on the passenger’s side from this collision,” hit a person who was in the crosswalk at Third Street and Wilshire Boulevard at 12:57 a.m., police said.

The pedestrian suffered “serious bodily injury,” but the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, which could result in a felony charge for hit-and-run police added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Evan Raleigh at 310-458-8954 or evan.raleigh@santamonica.gov, or call the watch commander at 310-458-8461.