Santa Monica road-rage shooting wounds 1, police say

The Santa Monica Police Department is asking for the public’s help in tracking down a man they believe was involved in a road-rage-related shooting Saturday afternoon.

Officers received two separate reports, one for hit-and-run and another for shots fired, at about 1:20 p.m. near Yorkshire Avenue and Pico Boulevard.

When officers arrived, witnesses reported that a man rammed his car into the car in front of him, then fired several shots at the occupants of the front vehicle, who ran from the scene.

One victim was grazed in the knee by the gunfire and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The suspect, who had left the scene by the time police arrived, is believed to be a white man between the ages of 20 and 25. Police said he is about 6 feet, 1 inch tall and has tattoos on the right side of his face.

At the time of the incident, he was driving a newer black four-door Mercedes-Benz sedan, police said, adding that he was wearing a blue and white long-sleeved sweater, gray or tan pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Haro with the Criminal Investigations Division at 310-458-2256 or the Santa Monica Department’s Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.

