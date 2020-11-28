Santa Monica stores welcome shoppers on Small Business Saturday

This year’s Small Business Saturday comes as business owners across the nation feel the strain of the coronavirus pandemic and the months of restrictions and closures it brought with it.

The shopping holiday was created by American Express to encourage people to shop at small businesses on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Along Main Street in Santa Monica, shops like Mystic Journey Bookstore, Accents Jewelry, Arts & Letters, Jadis and Berry Lee Shoes are just some of the small businesses shoppers can visit to mark the holiday.

KTLA’s Wendy Burch visited businesses in Santa Monica for the KTLA 5 News on Nov. 28, 2020.