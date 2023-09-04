Cordell Dionte Studley is shown in an undated mugshot provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

The Santa Monica Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly attempted to rape a woman after sneaking into her bedroom in the nude early Saturday.

In the 1500 block of 15th Street, a woman awoke at about 1 a.m. to find that a naked man was standing next to her bed, police said in a news release.

“After a brief struggle, the victim was able to open the front door of the apartment and force the attacker out,” the release added.

Cordell Dionte Studley is shown in an undated photo provided by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Investigators identified 29-year-old Cordell Dionte Studley as the attacker, noting that he had been at the apartment complex twice the day before, police said.

Studley, who is about 5-foot-10 with a medium build, brown eyes and black hair, faces charges of assault with intent to commit rape, residential burglary and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information about Studley or his whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brian Spencer at 310-458-8420, Sgt. Chad Goodwin at 310-458-8931 or the SMPD Watch Commander at 310-458-8427.