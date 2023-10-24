Authorities with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office are asking for public assistance in an attempted homicide that left one man in critical, yet stable condition.

On Sunday, Fillmore patrol deputies responded to calls about a shooting in the McNab Court area in Fillmore. When authorities arrived, they found a Santa Paula man, 22, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to the Santa Paula Emergency Room, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Detective Jaime Gomez at 805-384-4732. Anonymous tips can be submitted by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Those who may have photos or videos of the incident but wish to remain anonymous can submit them at the following link.