Santa Paula man sentenced for killing girlfriend who intervened in his suicide attempt

A Santa Paula man was sentenced to prison Friday for killing his girlfriend as she wrestled with him to stop his suicide attempt more than two years ago.

The incident occurred on July 14, 2019, when the then 21-year-old Jahshua Jarrett had a gun and was attempting to commit suicide, the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office stated in a news release.

Jarrett’s 26-year-old girlfriend tried to wrestle the gun away from him but was killed in the struggle.

Arriving officers found Cristina Pena had been shot in the head, the Ventura County Star reported a day after the shooting. Pena later died at a hospital.

Jarrett was questioned at the scene and arrested on suspicion of murder.

He was convicted of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 11 years in prison.