Santa Paula shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 in critical condition

A shooting in a residential area in Santa Paula killed one person and critically injured two others, officials said Sunday.

The incident happened in the 200 block of Ventura Street, near Palm Avenue, at around 10 p.m. Saturday, according to the Santa Paula Police Department.

Authorities said they received a call about a shooting and responded to the location to find two people with gunshot wounds. One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.

At some point, a third person with a gunshot wound arrived at the Santa Paula Hospital emergency room, police said. He was later transferred in critical condition to the Ventura County Medical Center in Ventura, where the other surviving victim was transported.

Officials did not identify the three but described them as male.

Police said they have not taken anybody into custody and urged anyone with information to contact Detective McCarthy at 805-525-4474 or at dmccarthy@spcity.org.