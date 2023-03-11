It’s Saturday! It’s Oscar Weekend! There are several Academy Awards events that involves us all and that we can enjoy.

Take a look! Check them out! Please stay safe!

Oscar Week: Makeup and Hairstyling

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

The Oscar nominees for Makeup and Hairstyling at having a special panel session today, Saturday, at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures. The participants are the cosmetic experts for the movies BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER, ELVIS, ALL QUIET ON THE WESTERN FRONT, AND THE WHALE.

Meet the talented Oscar nominated teams today at a special 1pm Oscar Week event happening at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles.

Sunday, March 12th

3pm-10pm

Oscar Night at the Museum 2023

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

6067 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

323 930 3000

academymuseum.org

And, then get ready for Sunday's OSCAR NIGHT AT THE MUSEUM 2023. Come to the Academy Museum dressed to impress to watch the Academy Awards live streamed in the state-of-the-art, one-thousand-seat David Geffen Theater.

Your OSCAR NIGHT AT THE ACADEMY MUSEUM tickets are available on the academymuseum.org website.

Oscar Nominated Costumes & Costume Designers

FIDM Museum

919 South Grand Avenue

Los Angeles

213 623 5821

fidmmuseum.org

See the costumes and learn about the costume designers nominated for an Oscar award at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Museum in downtown Los Angeles. Among the five nominees, costume designer Ruth E. Carter for her work on the movie BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER.

This FREE exhibition featuring all of the Oscar nominated costumes and the costumes of your favorite 2022 movies is happening at the ART OF COSTUME DESIGN at the FIDM Museum. In downtown Los Angeles. Again, it's FREE!

Sunday, March 13th @ 1pm

Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes

Live on the Red Carpet

ktla.com

And don't forget you can watch for free on KTLA, Channel 5, the Academy Awards celebrity arrivals on the red carpet with Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes, however this year the red carpet is a champagne-colored carpet. Why? Find out Sunday at 1pm with Sam and Jessica as they report live from the formerly red, now champagne carpet.

It’s Oscar Weekend. Hmmm! I wonder what I should wear??? Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News.

