Saugus High substitute teacher arrested after student reports sexual relationship

Saugus High School in Santa Clarita is seen on Sept. 19, 2019. (KTLA)

A substitute teacher at Saugus High School was arrested this week after a student reported having a sexual relationship with him, deputies said Thursday.

David Cornish, 28, was taken into custody following an investigation into the circumstances of their relationship, Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

The female victim came forward Tuesday, and Cornish was arrested the following day at his Santa Clarita area home, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The teacher was booked on suspicion of lewd acts and oral copulation with a minor. Detectives say the unlawful contact occurred over the past two months — after coronavirus shut down the high school campus.

Inmate records showed Cornish remained in custody Thursday afternoon on $100,000 bail.

Authorities are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information on the case can contact sheriff’s Sgt. Brian Hudson at 661-471-1500.