A bone marrow drive was being held in the Pico-Robertson area Friday for Mason, a 10-year-old boy with leukemia. Organizers are hoping that someone will be a match for the young patient, who needs a bone marrow transplant.

Liberte Chan reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 11 on July 24, 2020.

