For this week’s Finally Friday, Andy Riesmeyer and Samantha Cortese crack open some shrimp sitting poolside on L.A.’s newest rooftop restaurant, share some DineLA favorites, and visit Orange County for film and food.

Canopy Club in Culver City aims to be the least pretentious rooftop restaurant in Los Angeles. The food requires a napkin, maybe a wet wipe, and tastes like Southern California. It’s on the top floor of The Shay Hotel, and it’s participating in dineLA.

With inflation through the roof (see what we did there?), the culinarily curious will want to take advantage of the deals with DineLA through Oct. 28. There are more than 300 participating restaurants. Search by price and neighborhood by clicking here. Lucky Bird is chef-owner Chris Dane’s take on California fried chicken. The clucks have a citrus and herb brine with a light & crispy crust. Lucky Bird is one of the many participating restaurants in Grand Central Market. GCM is doing $15 lunch deals. Grandmaster Recorders is an old favorite of 5 Live. Set within a former recording studio in the heart of Hollywood, the tiramisu is served with a chocolate record on top that’s fun to break. Hanchic describes itself as “not-so-traditional Korean tapas.” That’s true… and modest. Hanchic serves some of the most talked about modern Korean in a teeny, unassuming spot in Westlake. It’s at 2500 W 8th St. in Suite #103. Try the bulgogi risotto. Sparrow serves up Italian fare with flair within the historic Hotel Figueroa. The team handmakes every single noodle from scratch daily. We’re giving you the heads up now — have your phone ready for pictures when the cocktails arrive. It’s an experience.

The 2022 Newport Beach Film Festival is underway. International films and local cinema collide within view of the beautiful Pacific Ocean, and events highlight the best of the culinary scene in Orange County. Tickets start at just $10.

For more weekend adventures and past episodes, follow Andy @AndyKTLA and Samantha @KTLASam on Instagram.

This segment aired on KTLA 5 News on Oct. 14, 2022.