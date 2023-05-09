Hundreds of Angelenos will soon have to find a new place to live after a Sawtelle complex announced the eviction of all residents due to a costly renovation project.

Barrington Plaza, located at 11740 Wilshire Blvd., suffered dramatic and destructive fires in 2013 and 2020, partly because it does not have fire sprinklers. One person died and 13 people were hurt in the second blaze.

Because it was built in the early 1960s, it is exempt from laws requiring fire sprinklers, though as part of approving repairs after the 2020 fire, city officials demanded safety upgrades, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The $300 million project will take years, and under a state law known as the Ellis Act, the owners of the Barrington Plaza are providing residents relocation fees and financial assistance — up to as much as $22,000, according to the Times — so they can take units, including those that are rent stabilized, off the rental market.

Once the repairs are complete, the units will again be for rent, this time at market rate.

Some extensions are available for people who are over the age of 62 or disabled, but everyone else must be out by Sept. 5, according to a frequently asked questions handout distributed to residents.