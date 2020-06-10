Live Now
SB 110 Freeway shut down in Gardena area after reports of shots fired: CHP

by: , with reporting by Alberto Mendez

Posted: / Updated:

Authorities shut down the southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway in the Gardena area on Wednesday morning following reports of a shooting, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP issued a SigAlert for the 110 south at Redondo Beach Boulevard round 4:30 a.m. due to “police activity,” the agency said.

CHP received calls of shots fired in the area at 3:50 a.m., CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.

Officials are aware of one person taken to the hospital, as well as a car crash within in the vicinity, but Kimball said it’s unclear if those are related to a shooting.

The department will release more information later in the morning, Kimball said.

