SB 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos shut down after shooting

Southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in Los Alamitos are closed Thursday morning for a shooting investigation, officials said.

About 9:20 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a report of shots fired on the Katella Avenue onramp of the 605 Freeway. Officials later confirmed that a shooting had occurred in the area.

As a result, all southbound lanes of the highway were closed from Cerritos Avenue to Katella Avenue. The northbound lanes of the highway remained open, but traffic was backed up for miles in the area.

At one point during the investigation, CHP officers had their guns drawn and pointed into brush adjacent to the freeway onramp, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

As of noon, there was still a heavy police presence in the area.

Oak Middle School, located at 10821 Oak Street, was on lockdown amid the investigation. Students are on campus Thursday during a “hybrid” schedule.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.