The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has released more details about the violent encounter between deputies and a man who allegedly made threats at a Victorville gym Thursday morning.

Both Jesse Hernandez-Valle, the 25-year-old Hesperia man accused of making the threats, and a SBSD deputy sustained wounds and were airlifted to a hospital after the altercation at In-Shape Gym at 14601 Valley Center Drive, the department said in a news release.

The SBSD initially responded at about 11:15 a.m. after Hernandez-Valle “was threatening people inside the gym,” and when deputies arrived, Hernandez-Valle stabbed one of them in the arm, authorities said.

Hernandez-Valle was then shot at least one time before he tried to flee on foot through a parking lot and was captured, according to the SBSD.

Hernandez-Valle remains hospitalized in stable condition and was “absentee booked for attempted murder,” authorities said.

The deputy, meanwhile, has been treated and released.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division at 909-890-4904.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous should contact the WeTip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.