They say you can’t walk past your reflection in a mirror without looking at it. Well that may be true of mountain lions as well.

Video from a woman’s home in Big Bear shows a mountain lion that seemed shocked when it saw its reflection in a glass window. The big cat can be seen flinching as it first passes the window… and then curiosity take over.

The viewer whose camera captured the footage said it happened about 4 a.m. Tuesday.

She said the video was “too good to not share.”

Mountain lions live across California but thrive the most in dense foothills and mountains, making the San Bernardino National Forest an ideal environment for them. The mountain lion didn’t appear to be tracked by a collar, indicating it might be an adolescent or younger cat.

It’s another reminder that animals aren’t so different than us. Who among us hasn’t been scared by seeing what they actually look like at 4 a.m. in the in the morning?

For more information about California mountain lions, as well as tips about how you can coexist with the animal, click here.