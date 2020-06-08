Scattered power outages due to strong winds affect thousands across L.A. area: LADWP

Gusty winds triggered power outages in multiple neighborhoods across the Los Angeles area early Monday, utility officials said.

“Our crews are responding and working in dangerous conditions,” the L.A. Department of Water and Power said in a 5:33 a.m. tweet.

About an hour later, LADWP said it’s working to restore electricity in Venice.

More than 5,200 customers lost their power in the area, according to the utility’s website. Power was estimated to return at 11 a.m., the website said.

More than 2,000 LADWP customers also had their electricity cut in the Vermont Square neighborhood, according to the website. The department has not confirmed whether this is due to winds, but the estimated restoration time is listed at 8:30 p.m.

At 7:21 a.m., the LADWP said outages caused by the L.A. winds can last up to 12 hours.

Our current estimated time for response and restoration to #LAWind outages is up to 12 hrs. As crews assess local damage in affected neighborhoods we will share updated info as we get it. Thanks for your patience. — LADWP (@LADWP) June 8, 2020

LADWP’s website has the latest information on outages.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning Sunday night through Monday, with 25 to 40 mph winds forecast to gust 40 to 60 mph amid dry and hot conditions.

The risk for fire will remain high through Tuesday, NWS said.

The weather service urged residents across the L.A. area to brace for the possibility of quick-growing fires and be ready to evacuate if told by officials. They also asked anyone to report any unattended smoke or blaze.

In Castaic, firefighters early Monday battled a wind-driven fire that had scorched about 75 acres by 7 a.m. Winds blew at about 28 mph in the area.

Here is a look at the #EquestrianFire from #GOESwest satellite. The blue and red pixels showed up around 4 AM PDT. The pixels indicate the the heat from the fire in Castaic. #CAwx #LAheat #LAweather #SoCal pic.twitter.com/y7Uu3Y4yLi — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) June 8, 2020