Scattered showers along with snow in the mountain regions are expected throughout Southern California into Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

A colder air mass coming into the region could also bring the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. However, dry and cool conditions are predicted by Monday night, lasting through Thursday.

“Another storm system could affect the region sometime late this week into the weekend with some rain and mountain snow,” the NWS said.

Severe winter storm warnings were in effect for the mountain regions of San Bernardino and Riverside counties through 10 p.m. Monday above 5,000 feet, with heavy snow and wind forecast. In portions of Los Angeles County’s mountain regions, a severe winter storm warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday, with moderate to heavy snow and winds expected above 7,000 feet.

A winter weather advisory was issued for the foothills of the Antelope Valley and Cuyama Valley from midnight until noon on Monday. The NWS tweeted that an estimated inch of snow could likely accumulate at elevations of 3,000-4,000 feet.

Mountain snow did result in some road closures, and with more snowfall expected, closures are likely to continue, NWS reported. A list of current road closures can be found at the L.A. County Department of Public Work’s website.

Commuters in mountainous regions are encouraged to carry tire chains.

Officials also said that at lower elevations, like the Grapevine and Tejon Pass, drivers should expect icy roads and a difficult morning commute.

The National Weather Service is urging residents to take extra caution when traveling. People should plan to give themselves more time to get to where they need to be. Drivers should leave early, drive slower and brake sooner.