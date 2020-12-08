SCE cuts power to thousands amid red flag warnings

Dangerous fire conditions have once again prompted Southern California Edison to cut power to tens of thousands of customers Tuesday.

Red flag warnings are in place for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside, San Bernardino and Orange counties until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Wind gusts to 70 mph are possible across the western portion of the Los Angeles mountains, according to the weather service.

Peak wind gusts (over 30 mph) since midnight across LA and Ventura Counties. Highest was 71 mph in the San Gabriel Mountains above Santa Clarita. #LAWind #CAwx pic.twitter.com/MhBfzcKmNz — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 8, 2020

The red flag warnings are issued when low humidity, combined with gusty winds create dangerous fire conditions.

Southern California Edison, in an effort to prevent utility equipment from sparking a wildfire, is cutting power in some of the areas hit by the strongest winds.

More than 59,000 customers were without power as of about 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to SCE’s website.

Breakdown of outages by county:

Los Angeles – 11,122 customers

Ventura – 22,631 customers

Riverside – 20,059 customers

San Bernardino – 4,974 customers

Kern – 258 customers

Orange – 5 customers

The utility is considering outages for another 147,000 customers.

The outages come one day after the Cornell Fire broke out near Santa Paula Airport.

The blaze had burned 170 acres as of about 9 p.m. Monday night.

Investigators believe the fire may have been caused by a tree hitting power lines.