SCE safety outages: Thousands without power Friday amid dangerous fire conditions

Thousands of SoCal Edison customers remained without power Friday after the utility issued preemptive outages this week to prevent wildfires.

Dry, windy conditions around the Southland prompted SCE to shut off power to more than 73,000 customers on Thanksgiving Day.

According to SCE’s website, more than 42,000 customers were still without power as of 7 a.m. Friday, including the following counties:

Los Angeles: 12,333

Orange: 3,064

Riverside: 12,857

San Bernardino: 3,458

Ventura: 10,579

SCE spokesperson Gabriela Ornelas said the power shutoffs are ordered only after all other options to prevent fires have been exhausted.

“Public safety power shut offs are a tool of last resort that we use to protect our customers,” Ornelas said.

Wildfires can spark and spread quickly amid dry and windy conditions. Wind gusts reached 70 mph in some areas Thursday.

So we had a windy Thanksgiving…but how windy was it? Well, MANY areas gusted over 50 mph, and several over 70 mph! The windiest spot was Browns Canyon through the Santa Susanna Mountains with a wild 89 mph gust! Check it out here: https://t.co/tM72O99bgs #CAwx #LAwind pic.twitter.com/ULigiimOE3 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 26, 2021

Red flag warnings are in place until 6 p.m. Friday for parts of Los Angeles, Ventura, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, according to the National Weather Service.

Warnings may be extended into the weekend as dangerous fire conditions could continue for some areas.

Local fire departments have increased their staffing this week to quickly douse any wildfires that may start.

Residents in high fire risk areas are asked to be ready to evacuate if needed.

Fantastic work by our well-prepared partners @Angeles_NF. Putting out small fires before they can grow into large ones is key during these high winds and very dry conditions. #CAwx https://t.co/xASJrfX5Gd — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) November 25, 2021