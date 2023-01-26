U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat representing Pasadena, Hollywood and other Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, is officially running to replace Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the Los Angeles Times reports.

Schiff, 62, gained prominence during the Trump administration as a staunch opponent of the former president. The congressman served as a manager for one of Trump’s impeachment trials.

“The Senate is where many of these fights over the future of our democracy take place,” Schiff told the Times. “Some of Donald Trump’s biggest enablers are in the Senate. And I think that is where I can most effectively champion our democratic institutions.”

Schiff joins fellow Democratic Reps. Katie Porter of Orange County and Barbara Lee of the Bay Area in the race to replace Feinstein, 89, whom some have alleged is mentally unfit to serve.