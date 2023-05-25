A 48-year-old school bus driver was arrested Wednesday in Rancho Cucamonga for driving under the influence of alcohol, authorities announced.

The incident unfolded outside Etiwanda High School, located at 13500 Victoria Street, at around 2:18 p.m., according to a news release from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Fontana resident Lalisha Ann Julius, in front of the high school and conducted a field sobriety test.

The 48-year-old Chaffey Joint Union High School District employee was then taken into custody and booked into the West Valley Detention Center for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 or more.

“At no time were any students, children or passengers on the bus with Julius,” authorities said.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Deputies Michael McDonald or Melissa Harrison of the Rancho Cucamonga Station at 909-477-2800. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or online at WeTip.com.