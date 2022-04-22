A school bus with 12 people onboard rolled over into a ditch near Santa Paula on Friday afternoon.

The single-vehicle crash took place on South Mountain Road near the intersection of Glannville Road, the Ventura County Fire Department said.

The school bus was on its side, off the road.

There were 11 passengers and one driver inside at the time of the incident. The bus was carrying students from Santa Paula High School, the Ventura County Star reported.

The driver and two passengers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, the department said.

No further details were immediately available.