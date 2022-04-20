The Azusa Unified School District is discussing making changes to Azusa High’s Aztec mascot.

“We are looking forward to working with the committee and gathering stakeholder feedback to develop a culturally sensitive mascot, logo, or symbol that our community can be proud of,” Superintendent Arturo Ortega’s office said in a statement.

The district is considering changes as mascots depicting indigenous people are being removed from sports teams at all levels, from local schools and colleges to professional teams.

Gene Kang reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News at 7 on April 20, 2022.