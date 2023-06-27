The Los Angeles Unified School District is providing additional space for sick sea lions to be treated, as shown on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

A recent algae bloom has sickened animals on the Southern California coast, leading marine care centers to ask for help.

In response, the Los Angeles Unified School District is stepping up to help a partner they’ve had since the 1980s.

The district is providing the Marine Mammal Care Center in San Pedro with temporary outdoor space.

The newly available area allows the MMCC to treat more sea lions, as the emergency has created a need that outpaces the normal capacity, said MMCC CEO John Warner.

“We have 113 patients on site right now … There are at least 75 animals on the beaches of L.A. County right now that are in need of care, and we are doing everything possible to provide the space to do just that,” Warner said.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said the sickened marine mammals can experience “dehydration, seizures and, if not treated, even death” unless a focus is placed on “expanding facility space, providing the conditions for these sea lions to be treated.”

While the LAUSD’s assistance is appreciated, Warner said the MMCC is still not equipped to handle the surge of sick animals, so they’re seeking volunteers and donations.

If someone sees a marine mammal in trouble, they should keep their distance and notify a lifeguard, who will contact the MMCC.

To alert the MMCC, call 800-39-WHALE.